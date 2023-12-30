KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $40.49

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.49, but opened at $41.54. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 18,449 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

