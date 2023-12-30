Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) vs. Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) and Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Radiant Creations Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Radiant Creations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Radiant Creations Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 12.38% 148.70% 12.15% Radiant Creations Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Radiant Creations Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.54 billion 2.74 $245.34 million $0.60 18.83 Radiant Creations Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Creations Group. Radiant Creations Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Radiant Creations Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Radiant Creations Group

(Get Free Report)

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc. develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label. The company was formerly known as Nova Mining Corporation and changed its name to The Radiant Creations Group, Inc. in July 2013. The Radiant Creations Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.