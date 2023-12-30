Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.76. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 333,472 shares changing hands.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

