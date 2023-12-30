KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.