KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

