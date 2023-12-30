KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.49. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 30,027 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

