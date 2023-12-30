Komodo Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.80 million and $1.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

