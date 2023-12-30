Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $471.56 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

