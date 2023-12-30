Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $126.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

