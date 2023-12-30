Lake Street Capital Raises CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $32.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CVRX stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. CVRx has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 643,425 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVRx by 1,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,624,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

