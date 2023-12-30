Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 562.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

