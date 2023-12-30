Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $9,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

