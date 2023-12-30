LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 2.9 %

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNZA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.