LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.37. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 11,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LNZA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

See Also

