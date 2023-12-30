Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $311,164.84.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.