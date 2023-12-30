LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TREE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.