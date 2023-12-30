LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
TREE stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
