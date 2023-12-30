Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
