Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.