Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 18,581 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00.

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Lyft by 283.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

