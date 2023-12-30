LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of LiveRamp worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of RAMP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

