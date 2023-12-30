Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 9.7% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 1,135,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,921,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA dropped their price objective on Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lufax

Lufax Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lufax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 230,191 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Lufax by 2,850.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,746 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

