Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $511.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

