Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

LVLU opened at $1.86 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

