Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Wedbush

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

