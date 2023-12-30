Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $225.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.42 and a 52 week high of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

