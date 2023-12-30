Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $131.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.
Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Shares of VAC stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
