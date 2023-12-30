Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,265 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $379.60 and a one year high of $479.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

