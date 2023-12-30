Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 436 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 7,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,779,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

