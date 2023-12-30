Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

