Mavrik Corp. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00.

Stingray Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RAY.A. Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

