Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Maximus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMS

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. Maximus has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.