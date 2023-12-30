MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

