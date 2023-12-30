McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

