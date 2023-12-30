McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. The company has a market cap of $279 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

