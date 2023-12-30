McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.74 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average is $310.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

