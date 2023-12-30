Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $345.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.