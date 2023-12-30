Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

