MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,727.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,472.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

