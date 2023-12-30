Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MACK stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.10 and a beta of 1.58. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,797,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 454,037 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 123,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 113,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
