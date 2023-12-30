Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.74 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.74 and a 200-day moving average of $310.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.