Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
