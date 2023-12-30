Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MXC

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC opened at $9.12 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.