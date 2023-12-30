MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.36. MFA Financial shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 96,490 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

MFA Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.