Michael Bane Purchases 32,608 Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane purchased 32,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £45,325.12 ($57,592.27).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HICL stock opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.76) on Friday. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.80 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.10.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

