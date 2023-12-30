Michael Ellenbogen Sells 79,371 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 2,600 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $713.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.31. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. Analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

