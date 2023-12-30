MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $791.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $684.00 and last traded at $673.92, with a volume of 263209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $670.71.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,834. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.37. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

