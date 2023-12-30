Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $152.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.62.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MAA opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

