Mill Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

