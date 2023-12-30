Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of MLR opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
