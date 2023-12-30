Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLR opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Miller Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

