MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

