MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 4.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 610,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,532,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

